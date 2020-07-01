All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:37 AM

3010 Heritage Creek Ter

3010 Heritage Creek Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Heritage Creek Terrace, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful Timbergrove area brick townhome, 3 stories, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with gorgeous landscaping in a decked backyard, plenty of natural light, first-floor living and perfect for entertaining, granite designed gas fireplace, charming 3rd-floor game room also ideal for a 4th bedroom.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5816000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Heritage Creek Ter have any available units?
3010 Heritage Creek Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 Heritage Creek Ter have?
Some of 3010 Heritage Creek Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Heritage Creek Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Heritage Creek Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Heritage Creek Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 Heritage Creek Ter is pet friendly.
Does 3010 Heritage Creek Ter offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Heritage Creek Ter offers parking.
Does 3010 Heritage Creek Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 Heritage Creek Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Heritage Creek Ter have a pool?
No, 3010 Heritage Creek Ter does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Heritage Creek Ter have accessible units?
No, 3010 Heritage Creek Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Heritage Creek Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Heritage Creek Ter has units with dishwashers.

