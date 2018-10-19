3010 Chimira Lane

Amenities
A charming Updated 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful wood flooring and neutral colors throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove, beautiful back-splash, granite counter-tops and lots of cabinet space! Large fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.