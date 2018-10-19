All apartments in Houston
3010 Chimira Lane
Last updated March 11 2020 at 9:13 PM

3010 Chimira Lane

3010 Chimira Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Chimira Lane, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming Updated 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful wood flooring and neutral colors throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove, beautiful back-splash, granite counter-tops and lots of cabinet space! Large fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Chimira Lane have any available units?
3010 Chimira Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 Chimira Lane have?
Some of 3010 Chimira Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Chimira Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Chimira Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Chimira Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 Chimira Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3010 Chimira Lane offer parking?
No, 3010 Chimira Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3010 Chimira Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Chimira Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Chimira Lane have a pool?
No, 3010 Chimira Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Chimira Lane have accessible units?
No, 3010 Chimira Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Chimira Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 Chimira Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

