3003 Seagler Rd

Large 1 bedroom furnished unit with Study w/an extra bed for guest. All stainless appliances, including washer-dryer, garden soaking tub, 10 ft ceilings, internet, parking available in covered garage. Furnishings include king bed, dining room table, sofa, chair, tv, linens, dishes, cooking appliances, flatware and office space with printer. Located in the heart of Houstons upscale neighborhood and only minutes to downtown, Memorial City, Galleria, Energy Corridor, Sugarland, Katy, Midtown and Heights. Easy access all major highways, toll roads, hospitals, grocery stores, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.