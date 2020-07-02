All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3002 Paige Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3002 Paige Street
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

3002 Paige Street

3002 Paige Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3002 Paige Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
PERFECT RENTAL FOR FAMILIES OR ROOMMATES. Checks all the boxes, and then some! NEW KITCHEN appliances in modern black stainless steel. SOLAR PANELS for energy efficiency, enjoy unlimited instant hot water with the installed TANKLESS WATER HEATER. BEAUTIFULLY maintained two-story home on corner lot! Open floor plan with tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Updated paint and lovely archways. This home is move-in ready! Large living space and formal dining. Kitchen features GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. You will love the GEORGEOUS master bathroom with whirpool tub, frameless glass shower and custom cabinet/sink combination. All bedrooms, including master are upstairs. Master bedroom has a HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET! OVERSIZED Backyard includes a large WOOD DECK! This is all about location! MINUTES from the newly renovated Emancipation park, TSU, UH and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Paige Street have any available units?
3002 Paige Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 Paige Street have?
Some of 3002 Paige Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Paige Street currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Paige Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Paige Street pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Paige Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3002 Paige Street offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Paige Street offers parking.
Does 3002 Paige Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Paige Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Paige Street have a pool?
No, 3002 Paige Street does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Paige Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3002 Paige Street has accessible units.
Does 3002 Paige Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Paige Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights West 11th
2205 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
Mezzo Kirby Med Center
7600 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
Pearl @ the Mix
2910 Milam St
Houston, TX 77006
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr
Houston, TX 77060
City Station
905 Cypress Station
Houston, TX 77090
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Tanglewood at Voss
7510 Burgoyne Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Assembly at Historic Heights
525 Yale St
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston