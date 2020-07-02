3002 Paige Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

PERFECT RENTAL FOR FAMILIES OR ROOMMATES. Checks all the boxes, and then some! NEW KITCHEN appliances in modern black stainless steel. SOLAR PANELS for energy efficiency, enjoy unlimited instant hot water with the installed TANKLESS WATER HEATER. BEAUTIFULLY maintained two-story home on corner lot! Open floor plan with tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Updated paint and lovely archways. This home is move-in ready! Large living space and formal dining. Kitchen features GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. You will love the GEORGEOUS master bathroom with whirpool tub, frameless glass shower and custom cabinet/sink combination. All bedrooms, including master are upstairs. Master bedroom has a HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET! OVERSIZED Backyard includes a large WOOD DECK! This is all about location! MINUTES from the newly renovated Emancipation park, TSU, UH and Downtown.