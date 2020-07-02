3000 Memorial Ct

Amenities

So you’ve started a cult. Don’t worry. It’s not one of those “take all your money and I-get-to-sleep-with-your-spouse” type cults. Your cult is dedicated to the infinite mystery of delicious tacos. Yes, you’re the leader of a sweet taco-oriented cult. Cool right?



You and your every-growing flock of hungry worshippers seem to think so. But alas, not everyone is on board with your brand of savory salvation. The locals in your town have somehow come to the conclusion that your cult is a danger to society. In their haste, they have rallied around and kicked your cult out of town. No tacos for them. Despite this setback, you’ve been tasked to find your cult a new home. A beautiful home filled with bountiful bacon-y bliss. A land of corn and or flour wrapped opportunity.



And now you’ve found it. This wonderful apartment complex has everything you and your taco-obsessed herd will need. An elegant indoor clubhouse where you hold queso-y sermons. There’s lots of other nice stuff too. Go forth and taco.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Redesigned interior finishes available



Fireplaces



Elegant trim and crown molding



Full-size washers and dryers



Solid oak kitchen cabinets



Kitchen islands with ceramic tile



Wood style flooring in kitchens



Wine racks in kitchens



Ceramic tile floors



Nine-foot ceilings



Garden tubs with glass enclosure/separate showers



Full-height vanities & double vanity sinks



Spacious closets, pantries, and linen closets



Built-in bookshelves and computer stations



Balconies or patios with storage



Entries on both levels of lofts and townhomes



19-foot ceilings or higher in lofted homes



Raised bar tops with ceramic tile



Industrial style exposed duct work and track lighting



Direct downtown views



Overlook outdoor seating and picnic area



Industrial style stairs and railings



Choice of hardwood or stained concrete floors



Surround sound wiring



Side-by-side refrigerators with icemakers



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Resort-style swimming pool with heated spa



Cabana with covered patio seating, flat screen TV, Wi-Fi & fireplace



Fully-equipped fitness center featuring private lockers and showers



Direct access to the Buffalo Bayou Park



Java bar featuring Starbucks coffee



Cyber lounge



Six beautifully landscaped courtyards



Spectacular downtown views



Two parking garages with direct access



Wrought iron remote controlled access gates



Elevators



Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy



On-site dry cleaning drop-off



Pedestrian-only brick paved `Main Street`



Looking for a new apartment?



We’re Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don’t worry, it makes sense. We’re awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We’re the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don’t have to pay us anything. Cool!