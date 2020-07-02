All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

3000 Memorial Ct

3000 Memorial Court · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Memorial Court, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
So you&rsquo;ve started a cult. Don&rsquo;t worry. It&rsquo;s not one of those &ldquo;take all your money and I-get-to-sleep-with-your-spouse&rdquo; type cults. Your cult is dedicated to the infinite mystery of delicious tacos. Yes, you&rsquo;re the leader of a sweet taco-oriented cult. Cool right?

You and your every-growing flock of hungry worshippers seem to think so. But alas, not everyone is on board with your brand of savory salvation. The locals in your town have somehow come to the conclusion that your cult is a danger to society. In their haste, they have rallied around and kicked your cult out of town. No tacos for them. Despite this setback, you&rsquo;ve been tasked to find your cult a new home. A beautiful home filled with bountiful bacon-y bliss. A land of corn and or flour wrapped opportunity.

And now you&rsquo;ve found it. This wonderful apartment complex has everything you and your taco-obsessed herd will need. An elegant indoor clubhouse where you hold queso-y sermons. There&rsquo;s lots of other nice stuff too. Go forth and taco.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Redesigned interior finishes available

Fireplaces

Elegant trim and crown molding

Full-size washers and dryers

Solid oak kitchen cabinets

Kitchen islands with ceramic tile

Wood style flooring in kitchens

Wine racks in kitchens

Ceramic tile floors

Nine-foot ceilings

Garden tubs with glass enclosure/separate showers

Full-height vanities & double vanity sinks

Spacious closets, pantries, and linen closets

Built-in bookshelves and computer stations

Balconies or patios with storage

Entries on both levels of lofts and townhomes

19-foot ceilings or higher in lofted homes

Raised bar tops with ceramic tile

Industrial style exposed duct work and track lighting

Direct downtown views

Overlook outdoor seating and picnic area

Industrial style stairs and railings

Choice of hardwood or stained concrete floors

Surround sound wiring

Side-by-side refrigerators with icemakers

Raised bar tops with ceramic tile

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resort-style swimming pool with heated spa

Cabana with covered patio seating, flat screen TV, Wi-Fi & fireplace

Fully-equipped fitness center featuring private lockers and showers

Direct access to the Buffalo Bayou Park

Java bar featuring Starbucks coffee

Cyber lounge

Six beautifully landscaped courtyards

Spectacular downtown views

Two parking garages with direct access

Wrought iron remote controlled access gates

Elevators

Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy

On-site dry cleaning drop-off

Pedestrian-only brick paved `Main Street`

Looking for a new apartment?

We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don&rsquo;t worry, it makes sense. We&rsquo;re awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We&rsquo;re the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don&rsquo;t have to pay us anything. Cool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Memorial Ct have any available units?
3000 Memorial Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Memorial Ct have?
Some of 3000 Memorial Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Memorial Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Memorial Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Memorial Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Memorial Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3000 Memorial Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Memorial Ct offers parking.
Does 3000 Memorial Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 Memorial Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Memorial Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Memorial Ct has a pool.
Does 3000 Memorial Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 3000 Memorial Ct has accessible units.
Does 3000 Memorial Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Memorial Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

