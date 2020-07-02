3000 Memorial Ct

Amenities
So you’ve started a cult. Don’t worry. It’s not one of those “take all your money and I-get-to-sleep-with-your-spouse” type cults. Your cult is dedicated to the infinite mystery of delicious tacos. Yes, you’re the leader of a sweet taco-oriented cult. Cool right?
You and your every-growing flock of hungry worshippers seem to think so. But alas, not everyone is on board with your brand of savory salvation. The locals in your town have somehow come to the conclusion that your cult is a danger to society. In their haste, they have rallied around and kicked your cult out of town. No tacos for them. Despite this setback, you’ve been tasked to find your cult a new home. A beautiful home filled with bountiful bacon-y bliss. A land of corn and or flour wrapped opportunity.
And now you’ve found it. This wonderful apartment complex has everything you and your taco-obsessed herd will need. An elegant indoor clubhouse where you hold queso-y sermons. There’s lots of other nice stuff too. Go forth and taco.
Apartment Amenities
Redesigned interior finishes available
Fireplaces
Elegant trim and crown molding
Full-size washers and dryers
Solid oak kitchen cabinets
Kitchen islands with ceramic tile
Wood style flooring in kitchens
Wine racks in kitchens
Ceramic tile floors
Nine-foot ceilings
Garden tubs with glass enclosure/separate showers
Full-height vanities & double vanity sinks
Spacious closets, pantries, and linen closets
Built-in bookshelves and computer stations
Balconies or patios with storage
Entries on both levels of lofts and townhomes
19-foot ceilings or higher in lofted homes
Raised bar tops with ceramic tile
Industrial style exposed duct work and track lighting
Direct downtown views
Overlook outdoor seating and picnic area
Industrial style stairs and railings
Choice of hardwood or stained concrete floors
Surround sound wiring
Side-by-side refrigerators with icemakers
Community Amenities
Resort-style swimming pool with heated spa
Cabana with covered patio seating, flat screen TV, Wi-Fi & fireplace
Fully-equipped fitness center featuring private lockers and showers
Direct access to the Buffalo Bayou Park
Java bar featuring Starbucks coffee
Cyber lounge
Six beautifully landscaped courtyards
Spectacular downtown views
Two parking garages with direct access
Wrought iron remote controlled access gates
Elevators
Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy
On-site dry cleaning drop-off
Pedestrian-only brick paved `Main Street`
Looking for a new apartment?
We’re Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don’t worry, it makes sense. We’re awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We’re the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don’t have to pay us anything. Cool!