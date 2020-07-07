All apartments in Houston
2976 Commerce Street

2976 Commerce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2976 Commerce Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Contemporary metal exterior-perfect for low utility bills. Interior is loft-style open design. 1st flr boasts a bedroom and study with a full bath. 2nd floor has a large living room w/2 ceiling fans. The dining room has a modern light fixture, Kitchen tiled backsplash, lined cabinets, Master BR, master bath and walk-in closets located on the 3rd floor with blackout shades. Ceiling fans in each BR. Interior storage under stairs. A circular metal staircase leads from a master suite to the rooftop deck. Gas barbecue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2976 Commerce Street have any available units?
2976 Commerce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2976 Commerce Street have?
Some of 2976 Commerce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2976 Commerce Street currently offering any rent specials?
2976 Commerce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2976 Commerce Street pet-friendly?
No, 2976 Commerce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2976 Commerce Street offer parking?
Yes, 2976 Commerce Street offers parking.
Does 2976 Commerce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2976 Commerce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2976 Commerce Street have a pool?
No, 2976 Commerce Street does not have a pool.
Does 2976 Commerce Street have accessible units?
No, 2976 Commerce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2976 Commerce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2976 Commerce Street has units with dishwashers.

