2976 Commerce Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Contemporary metal exterior-perfect for low utility bills. Interior is loft-style open design. 1st flr boasts a bedroom and study with a full bath. 2nd floor has a large living room w/2 ceiling fans. The dining room has a modern light fixture, Kitchen tiled backsplash, lined cabinets, Master BR, master bath and walk-in closets located on the 3rd floor with blackout shades. Ceiling fans in each BR. Interior storage under stairs. A circular metal staircase leads from a master suite to the rooftop deck. Gas barbecue.