All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2929 Buffalo Speedway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2929 Buffalo Speedway
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:26 PM

2929 Buffalo Speedway

2929 Buffalo Speedway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greenway - Upper Kirby
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2929 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
valet service
Fantastic, fully remodeled 7th floor home! Your rent includes electricity, water and basic cable! There is a delightful southern view from your graciously sized balcony...plenty of room for table, chairs and potted plants! any truly high quality finishes...flooring, window coverings, shutters, appliances, kichen and bath fixtures! The beautiful formal living and dining rooms with crown molding and floor to ceiling windows look out to the balcony and are filled with light! The dining room could easily be used as a office/study or even a second bedroom as it has a closet! The kitchen features stainless appliances, a mirrored backsplash and an upscale Miele washer and dryer hidden behind double doors! The master bedroom has en-suite bath and oversized walk-in closet! The half bath has also been recently remodeled. Enjoy life in this full service high rise with 24 hour valet and so many amenities! $200 fee for credit and background check and building doesn't allow pets for tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Buffalo Speedway have any available units?
2929 Buffalo Speedway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Buffalo Speedway have?
Some of 2929 Buffalo Speedway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Buffalo Speedway currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Buffalo Speedway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Buffalo Speedway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Buffalo Speedway is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Buffalo Speedway offer parking?
No, 2929 Buffalo Speedway does not offer parking.
Does 2929 Buffalo Speedway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 Buffalo Speedway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Buffalo Speedway have a pool?
Yes, 2929 Buffalo Speedway has a pool.
Does 2929 Buffalo Speedway have accessible units?
No, 2929 Buffalo Speedway does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Buffalo Speedway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 Buffalo Speedway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy
Houston, TX 77070
Las Varandas Del Sur
10003 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77099
1414 Texas Downtown
1414 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Astor Tanglewood
502 S Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Grove at Wilcrest
11070 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
ARIUM Park West
15155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston