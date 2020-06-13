2929 Buffalo Speedway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool valet service

Fantastic, fully remodeled 7th floor home! Your rent includes electricity, water and basic cable! There is a delightful southern view from your graciously sized balcony...plenty of room for table, chairs and potted plants! any truly high quality finishes...flooring, window coverings, shutters, appliances, kichen and bath fixtures! The beautiful formal living and dining rooms with crown molding and floor to ceiling windows look out to the balcony and are filled with light! The dining room could easily be used as a office/study or even a second bedroom as it has a closet! The kitchen features stainless appliances, a mirrored backsplash and an upscale Miele washer and dryer hidden behind double doors! The master bedroom has en-suite bath and oversized walk-in closet! The half bath has also been recently remodeled. Enjoy life in this full service high rise with 24 hour valet and so many amenities! $200 fee for credit and background check and building doesn't allow pets for tenants.