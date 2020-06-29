All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 25 2019 at 8:43 AM

2912 Travis Street

2912 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home, with spacious bedrooms,.
Second Floor -Huge Master Bedroom with a private bathroom and big walking closet, plus 3 large bedrooms with one more bathroom.
First Floor.- Living, dinning and kitchen plus one bedroom with a 1/2 bathroom. Utility/Laundry room with dry and washer machine. Attach Garage for 2 cars and space for other 2 in the drive way. Large garden and access to swimming pool association. Quite neighborhood. Nice Neighbors. Accepted pets for a fee.
Public elementary and High Schools close by.
Near 1604 and Kyle Seal. Close to La Cantera and other malls like Rim. Close to Bandera Road. Near to HEB Plus. Near to UTSA. Room for a large Family or a few professionals. Take advantage of this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Travis Street have any available units?
2912 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Travis Street have?
Some of 2912 Travis Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Travis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 Travis Street is pet friendly.
Does 2912 Travis Street offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Travis Street offers parking.
Does 2912 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Travis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Travis Street have a pool?
Yes, 2912 Travis Street has a pool.
Does 2912 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 2912 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Travis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

