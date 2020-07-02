2904 La Branch Street

Amenities

CORNER Perry townhome in the HEART OF MIDTOWN. Surrounded by MATURE TREES with so much natural light! FABULOUS Bay Windows. Fall in love with this PRISTINE home, featuring an IDEAL LAYOUT for any of your needs. Mother-in-law suite on the first floor and OPEN CONCEPT on the second floor. Each room has a private bathroom. MASTER BEDROOM, secondary guest bedroom and office are privately located on the third floor. Situated in the prestigious BALDWIN SQUARE subdivision, with Boston-like streets. WALK to Baldwin park and MIDTOWN DOG PARK to enjoy the weekend farmers market. You are NEAR EVERY HIGHWAY, making your commute around Houston very practical. Metro is a short walk away. WALKABILITY score of 10, with restaurants and bars nearby such as 13 C and Weights and Measures. A/C from 2014. All it takes is a glance to realize how much growth Midtown is experiencing. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Never flooded! Book your appointment today.