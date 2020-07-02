All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 25 2019 at 4:37 PM

2904 La Branch Street

2904 La Branch Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2904 La Branch Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CORNER Perry townhome in the HEART OF MIDTOWN. Surrounded by MATURE TREES with so much natural light! FABULOUS Bay Windows. Fall in love with this PRISTINE home, featuring an IDEAL LAYOUT for any of your needs. Mother-in-law suite on the first floor and OPEN CONCEPT on the second floor. Each room has a private bathroom. MASTER BEDROOM, secondary guest bedroom and office are privately located on the third floor. Situated in the prestigious BALDWIN SQUARE subdivision, with Boston-like streets. WALK to Baldwin park and MIDTOWN DOG PARK to enjoy the weekend farmers market. You are NEAR EVERY HIGHWAY, making your commute around Houston very practical. Metro is a short walk away. WALKABILITY score of 10, with restaurants and bars nearby such as 13 C and Weights and Measures. A/C from 2014. All it takes is a glance to realize how much growth Midtown is experiencing. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Never flooded! Book your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 La Branch Street have any available units?
2904 La Branch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 La Branch Street have?
Some of 2904 La Branch Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 La Branch Street currently offering any rent specials?
2904 La Branch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 La Branch Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 La Branch Street is pet friendly.
Does 2904 La Branch Street offer parking?
Yes, 2904 La Branch Street offers parking.
Does 2904 La Branch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 La Branch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 La Branch Street have a pool?
No, 2904 La Branch Street does not have a pool.
Does 2904 La Branch Street have accessible units?
No, 2904 La Branch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 La Branch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2904 La Branch Street has units with dishwashers.

