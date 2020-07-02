2901 West Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible conference room carport clubhouse courtyard fire pit parking pool bbq/grill internet access key fob access

Working with us.



We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!



______________________________ It all started when you were broke in college cooking scraps of ramen you found on your roommates floor (you were pretty desperate). You discovered that cooking was a great way for people to give you food, and even make some cool friends. You went further down the rabbit hole of cooking that eventually you became a professional chef. Cool right? Anyways, fast forward a few years and you're now running a world wide restaraunt empire with like 30 michelin stars. People like Chef Morimoto (you know, from Iron Chef) and Gordon Ramsey and Eric Ripert have submitted resumes to come work for you since you're so cool and stuff.



Anyways, you need a sweet apartment to wind down in, preferable a place with gas stoves (because gas stoves are way better). Of course it needs to be swanky too, since you're a cool international food mogul person now. So yeah, this place is kinda the one you need to go for. True story.



___________________________________________________________



Amenities



Heated Lap Pool



Two Lounge Pools



Cocktail Pool With Outdoor Firepit



Lush Courtyards With Signature Finger Landscaping



Stainless Steel Gas Grills



Demonstration Kitchen With Granite Countertops



Flat Screen Televisions



Matrix And TRX Suspension System



24-Hour Key Fob Access



Full TV And Media Integration



Executive Conference Room



Multiple Workstations Offering Both PC And Mac



High Speed Wi-Fi



Great For Entertaining Small Groups



HD Televisions



Residents Can Reserve One Or Both Lounges For Parties And Events



Multiple Large Screen TV's



Catering Kitchen



