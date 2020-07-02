All apartments in Houston
2901 West Dallas

2901 West Dallas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2901 West Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
Working with us. 

  We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!

______________________________ It all started when you were broke in college cooking scraps of ramen you found on your roommates floor (you were pretty desperate). You discovered that cooking was a great way for people to give you food, and even make some cool friends. You went further down the rabbit hole of cooking that eventually you became a professional chef. Cool right? Anyways, fast forward a few years and you're now running a world wide restaraunt empire with like 30 michelin stars. People like Chef Morimoto (you know, from Iron Chef) and Gordon Ramsey and Eric Ripert have submitted resumes to come work for you since you're so cool and stuff. 

  Anyways, you need a sweet apartment to wind down in, preferable a place with gas stoves (because gas stoves are way better). Of course it needs to be swanky too, since you're a cool international food mogul person now. So yeah, this place is kinda the one you need to go for. True story. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Amenities

  Heated Lap Pool

Two Lounge Pools

Cocktail Pool With Outdoor Firepit

Lush Courtyards With Signature Finger Landscaping

Stainless Steel Gas Grills

Demonstration Kitchen With Granite Countertops

Flat Screen Televisions

Matrix And TRX Suspension System

24-Hour Key Fob Access

Full TV And Media Integration

Executive Conference Room

Multiple Workstations Offering Both PC And Mac

High Speed Wi-Fi

Great For Entertaining Small Groups

HD Televisions

Residents Can Reserve One Or Both Lounges For Parties And Events

Multiple Large Screen TV's

Catering Kitchen

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 West Dallas have any available units?
2901 West Dallas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 West Dallas have?
Some of 2901 West Dallas's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 West Dallas currently offering any rent specials?
2901 West Dallas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 West Dallas pet-friendly?
No, 2901 West Dallas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2901 West Dallas offer parking?
Yes, 2901 West Dallas offers parking.
Does 2901 West Dallas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 West Dallas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 West Dallas have a pool?
Yes, 2901 West Dallas has a pool.
Does 2901 West Dallas have accessible units?
Yes, 2901 West Dallas has accessible units.
Does 2901 West Dallas have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 West Dallas does not have units with dishwashers.

