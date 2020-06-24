2860 Fannin St, Houston

Amenities
We have finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasnot exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It’s got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.
_______________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Concerige
Security
Dry cleaning pick up/drop off
House keeping
Dog walking
Ground floor Retail
Valet
security cameras
smart parking with license plate recognition
free wifi
keyless entry via Latch technology
smart thermostats
Lutron smart lighting
an Amazon Alexa to activate your home automation
__________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Sky Lounge with 360 degree city views
Houston’s biggest pool deck & swim-up bar
arts lounge
BBQ grills
berm for seating & outdoor cinema evenings
co-working space
demonstration kitchen & dining space
fitness center
indoor retreat space featuring library lounge
pet park & billiard table
yoga studio/lawn
zen lounge
===========================
About Us
Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you are looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you’re probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.
It sucks. But we are here for you. We are Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We are here to make your lives easy and awesome….at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we’re free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!