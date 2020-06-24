All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

2860 Fannin St, Houston

2860 Fannin Street · No Longer Available
Location

2860 Fannin Street, Houston, TX 77030
Medical Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
valet service
yoga
We have finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasnot exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It’s got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.

_______________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Concerige

Security

Dry cleaning pick up/drop off

House keeping

Dog walking

Ground floor Retail

Valet

security cameras

smart parking with license plate recognition

free wifi

keyless entry via Latch technology

smart thermostats

Lutron smart lighting

an Amazon Alexa to activate your home automation

__________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Sky Lounge with 360 degree city views

Houston’s biggest pool deck & swim-up bar

arts lounge

BBQ grills

berm for seating & outdoor cinema evenings

co-working space

demonstration kitchen & dining space

fitness center

indoor retreat space featuring library lounge

pet park & billiard table

yoga studio/lawn

zen lounge

===========================

About Us

Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you are looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you’re probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.

It sucks. But we are here for you. We are Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We are here to make your lives easy and awesome….at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we’re free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Fannin St, Houston have any available units?
2860 Fannin St, Houston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2860 Fannin St, Houston have?
Some of 2860 Fannin St, Houston's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 Fannin St, Houston currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Fannin St, Houston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Fannin St, Houston pet-friendly?
Yes, 2860 Fannin St, Houston is pet friendly.
Does 2860 Fannin St, Houston offer parking?
Yes, 2860 Fannin St, Houston offers parking.
Does 2860 Fannin St, Houston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 Fannin St, Houston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Fannin St, Houston have a pool?
Yes, 2860 Fannin St, Houston has a pool.
Does 2860 Fannin St, Houston have accessible units?
Yes, 2860 Fannin St, Houston has accessible units.
Does 2860 Fannin St, Houston have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 Fannin St, Houston does not have units with dishwashers.

