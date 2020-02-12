All apartments in Houston
28302 Buffalo Fork Lane
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:24 PM

28302 Buffalo Fork Lane

28302 Buffalo Fork Ln · No Longer Available
Location

28302 Buffalo Fork Ln, Houston, TX 77494
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
new construction
This gorgeous home in the quiet community of Anserra Preserve is exactly what youve been searching for. Recently built in 2019, this 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom property features an open living room, study/flex room with French doors, and a patio. Dream up culinary masterpieces in the chefs kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a tile backsplash with mosaic accents, gas range, and breakfast bar. Spend a quiet evening relaxing in the spa-like master suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual vanities, a tub, and separate shower. Community amenities include a recreation center, pool, splash pad, playground, fire pit, and picnic areas. Located very near I-10, residents enjoy easy access to the Energy Corridor and Memorial City. Popular shopping, dining, and entertainment at Katy Mills Mall is few minutes away! Schools are zoned to Katy ISD. You dont want to miss this home call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane have any available units?
28302 Buffalo Fork Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane have?
Some of 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28302 Buffalo Fork Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane offers parking.
Does 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane has a pool.
Does 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane has accessible units.
Does 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28302 Buffalo Fork Lane has units with dishwashers.

