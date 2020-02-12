28302 Buffalo Fork Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible fire pit parking playground pool hot tub new construction

This gorgeous home in the quiet community of Anserra Preserve is exactly what youve been searching for. Recently built in 2019, this 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom property features an open living room, study/flex room with French doors, and a patio. Dream up culinary masterpieces in the chefs kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a tile backsplash with mosaic accents, gas range, and breakfast bar. Spend a quiet evening relaxing in the spa-like master suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual vanities, a tub, and separate shower. Community amenities include a recreation center, pool, splash pad, playground, fire pit, and picnic areas. Located very near I-10, residents enjoy easy access to the Energy Corridor and Memorial City. Popular shopping, dining, and entertainment at Katy Mills Mall is few minutes away! Schools are zoned to Katy ISD. You dont want to miss this home call today!