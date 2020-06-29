2822 Leeland St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ideal roommate is a working professional who travels or a student.



Quiet, tree-lined street centrally located only a mile from downtown. Departing from gated drive, it's skyline views and quick highway access. We're 1 mile from the I45 and I69 and a 1/2 mile from the Purple Metro line, which drops off at the University of Houston.



Apartment is flooded with natural sunlight, elegantly furnished, and kept clean.



I live in the townhouse on the second floor. Tenant has access to second floor (i.e. kitchen, office, and family room) which is shared with owner. I use the gorgeous and spacious kitchen 3-4x a week at most, but am in the family room often.



Tenant's room is on bottom floor (featured in pictures) right off the two car garage (which I hardly use) and laundry room.



I airbnb the third floor approximately 15 days out of the month. I have a perfect 5 star rating with over 47 reviews available upon request.



Ample storage room in garage available for suitcases, boxes, bikes, etc. etc.