All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2822 Leeland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2822 Leeland St
Last updated December 4 2019 at 8:06 AM

2822 Leeland St

2822 Leeland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2822 Leeland Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ideal roommate is a working professional who travels or a student.

Quiet, tree-lined street centrally located only a mile from downtown. Departing from gated drive, it's skyline views and quick highway access. We're 1 mile from the I45 and I69 and a 1/2 mile from the Purple Metro line, which drops off at the University of Houston.

Apartment is flooded with natural sunlight, elegantly furnished, and kept clean.

I live in the townhouse on the second floor. Tenant has access to second floor (i.e. kitchen, office, and family room) which is shared with owner. I use the gorgeous and spacious kitchen 3-4x a week at most, but am in the family room often.

Tenant's room is on bottom floor (featured in pictures) right off the two car garage (which I hardly use) and laundry room.

I airbnb the third floor approximately 15 days out of the month. I have a perfect 5 star rating with over 47 reviews available upon request.

Ample storage room in garage available for suitcases, boxes, bikes, etc. etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 Leeland St have any available units?
2822 Leeland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 Leeland St have?
Some of 2822 Leeland St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 Leeland St currently offering any rent specials?
2822 Leeland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 Leeland St pet-friendly?
No, 2822 Leeland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2822 Leeland St offer parking?
Yes, 2822 Leeland St offers parking.
Does 2822 Leeland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2822 Leeland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 Leeland St have a pool?
No, 2822 Leeland St does not have a pool.
Does 2822 Leeland St have accessible units?
No, 2822 Leeland St does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 Leeland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2822 Leeland St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
Alta City West
9233 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Stone Creek at Old Farm
8585 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Rockridge Park
850 Harvest Time Ln
Houston, TX 77060
Bayou on the Bend
5201 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Cambria Cove
16350 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston