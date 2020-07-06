2819 Panagard Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Energy Corridor SMART Townhouse - Property Id: 70622



**LOCATION LOCATION** This two-story townhouse is a must-see. Located right off of Westheimer and just east of highway 6, there are plenty of amenities walking distance away. This is a newly upgraded property with WiFi included in rent! No need to worry about losing keys as this property has fingerprint and/ or code access for you and all of your guests. Keep energy costs low as a new Nest thermostat, tall windows, and a skylight keeps this house bright but energy costs low.



Community pool, dog park, and tennis court nearby. 2 stories, 1 car garage and small private patio. W/D included. Enjoy a private patio, newly renovated wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops make this townhouse a dream to come home to every day. Huge private bedroom is located on the 2nd floor matched with a with a walk-in closet. No more worrying about finding parking since there is an attached garage. This beauty will go fast. Call or text today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/70622p

Property Id 70622



(RLNE5006786)