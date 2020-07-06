All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:59 AM

2819 Panagard Dr.

2819 Panagard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Panagard Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Energy Corridor SMART Townhouse - Property Id: 70622

**LOCATION LOCATION** This two-story townhouse is a must-see. Located right off of Westheimer and just east of highway 6, there are plenty of amenities walking distance away. This is a newly upgraded property with WiFi included in rent! No need to worry about losing keys as this property has fingerprint and/ or code access for you and all of your guests. Keep energy costs low as a new Nest thermostat, tall windows, and a skylight keeps this house bright but energy costs low.

Community pool, dog park, and tennis court nearby. 2 stories, 1 car garage and small private patio. W/D included. Enjoy a private patio, newly renovated wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops make this townhouse a dream to come home to every day. Huge private bedroom is located on the 2nd floor matched with a with a walk-in closet. No more worrying about finding parking since there is an attached garage. This beauty will go fast. Call or text today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/70622p
Property Id 70622

(RLNE5006786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Panagard Dr. have any available units?
2819 Panagard Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 Panagard Dr. have?
Some of 2819 Panagard Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 Panagard Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Panagard Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Panagard Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 Panagard Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2819 Panagard Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2819 Panagard Dr. offers parking.
Does 2819 Panagard Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 Panagard Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Panagard Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2819 Panagard Dr. has a pool.
Does 2819 Panagard Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2819 Panagard Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Panagard Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 Panagard Dr. has units with dishwashers.

