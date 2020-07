Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Never flooded! Wonderful Owners are looking for great tenants to enjoy this fantastic home! Come take a look and you will fall in love! Charming one story home on a very nice corner lot. Open floor plan with hardwood floors in the main living areas, newer kitchen appliances, and spacious master bedroom. Hardi siding replaced as well as new double pane windows. Home is occupied but available December 20th.