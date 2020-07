Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Ready for a quick move in! Open floor plan features a spacious kitchen, granite countertops. Built in storage separates the breakfast from the spacious family room. Master suite has separate tub/shower, dual vanities and a large walk in closet. Each of the large bedrooms upstairs have huge closets. Game room and a private study area with built-in desk.