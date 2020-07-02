Amenities
2803 Hardy St Available 01/15/20 2803 Hardy - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1075
Security Deposit: $875
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 2268
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Window unit
Cooling: Window unit
Appliances: None included
Extras: Come take a look at this cute corner house priced to lease today! This one-story gem has an open floor plan that will charm you. Large, very well illuminated living room. Its kitchen has a pantry, more than enough cabinets and some additional counter space and open to the dining room. 3 bedrooms with comfy carpet floors and 2 baths featuring cabinets for storage. Fully fenced, Easy access to Hwy 69, North Fwy, and I-10. Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred P
281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE3247962)