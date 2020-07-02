Amenities

pet friendly carpet

2803 Hardy St Available 01/15/20 2803 Hardy - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1075

Security Deposit: $875

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 2268

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Window unit

Cooling: Window unit

Appliances: None included



Extras: Come take a look at this cute corner house priced to lease today! This one-story gem has an open floor plan that will charm you. Large, very well illuminated living room. Its kitchen has a pantry, more than enough cabinets and some additional counter space and open to the dining room. 3 bedrooms with comfy carpet floors and 2 baths featuring cabinets for storage. Fully fenced, Easy access to Hwy 69, North Fwy, and I-10. Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



