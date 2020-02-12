2802 Morrison St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9be30e0020 ----
Stunning one bedroom, one bath condo in the highly sought-after Heights area! Built in 2014 you will find spectacular finishing?s from real hardwood floors, beautiful wainscoting, crown molding, and more. The kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances, lots of storage and overlooks the dining and living room for a spacious feel. The bedroom has stunning built-ins in the closet and the bathroom is nothing short of lavish. With gorgeous views from the rooftop terrace, a community room, and full gym this building offers tons of features. There?s even a guest suite on the 1st floor available for visitors! Perfectly situated off I-45 and I-10 this home makes for the perfect commute and is a mere 10 minutes from the center of Downtown Houston. Be sure to schedule a showing today, this luxurious condo will not last long! Available for move-in as soon as April 1st.
One year or longer
10\' Ceilings
Access Gate
Assigned Parking
Blinds
Ceiling Fan
Central Air
Ceramic Tile
City Water
Dining In Living/Great Room
Disposal
Dryer
Electric Dryer
Electric Heating
Granite Countertops
Gym / Excercise Room
Hardwood Flooring
Heat
Heating
Ice Maker
Internet Ready
Island
Laundry Room
Lawn All Maintenance Provided
Master Bedroom
No Fireplace
On Site Maintenance
Outdoor Parking
Oven
Party Room
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Rooftop Terrace
Stove
Traditional Style
Walk In Closet(S)
Washer
Washing Machine
Window Coverings