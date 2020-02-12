2802 Morrison St

Amenities

Stunning one bedroom, one bath condo in the highly sought-after Heights area! Built in 2014 you will find spectacular finishing?s from real hardwood floors, beautiful wainscoting, crown molding, and more. The kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances, lots of storage and overlooks the dining and living room for a spacious feel. The bedroom has stunning built-ins in the closet and the bathroom is nothing short of lavish. With gorgeous views from the rooftop terrace, a community room, and full gym this building offers tons of features. There?s even a guest suite on the 1st floor available for visitors! Perfectly situated off I-45 and I-10 this home makes for the perfect commute and is a mere 10 minutes from the center of Downtown Houston. Be sure to schedule a showing today, this luxurious condo will not last long! Available for move-in as soon as April 1st.



One year or longer



