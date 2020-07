Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits snug in the quiet Skyview Park. Remarkable kitchen w/granite counters and immense bar opens into expansive dining/living area. Spacious master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and large master bath. great location and easy access to 288, Beltway 8! Minutes to the Medical Center & Downtown! move to enjoy this summer, welcome home. washer and dryer, fridge included in the rent!!