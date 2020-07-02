Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2717 Sherwin St. Available 06/01/19 Free Standing, Gated Home! - Beautiful free standing patio home with yard and brick paver patio! Gated community, open floorplan for entertaining! Home boasts beautiful hardwoods, travertine, custom finishes in the kitchen and has granite! Stainless appliances and the fridge stays. Large bedrooms with ample closet space. The spacious master boasts an incredible bath with separate tub/shower and a large walk in closet. Washer and dryer stay. Yard has sprinklers. Water and trash included, this home will not last long!



Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: +1 713-972-1222



(RLNE4867007)