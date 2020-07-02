All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:20 AM

2717 Sherwin St.

2717 Sherwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Sherwin Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2717 Sherwin St. Available 06/01/19 Free Standing, Gated Home! - Beautiful free standing patio home with yard and brick paver patio! Gated community, open floorplan for entertaining! Home boasts beautiful hardwoods, travertine, custom finishes in the kitchen and has granite! Stainless appliances and the fridge stays. Large bedrooms with ample closet space. The spacious master boasts an incredible bath with separate tub/shower and a large walk in closet. Washer and dryer stay. Yard has sprinklers. Water and trash included, this home will not last long!

Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4867007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Sherwin St. have any available units?
2717 Sherwin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Sherwin St. have?
Some of 2717 Sherwin St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Sherwin St. currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Sherwin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Sherwin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 Sherwin St. is pet friendly.
Does 2717 Sherwin St. offer parking?
No, 2717 Sherwin St. does not offer parking.
Does 2717 Sherwin St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 Sherwin St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Sherwin St. have a pool?
No, 2717 Sherwin St. does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Sherwin St. have accessible units?
No, 2717 Sherwin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Sherwin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Sherwin St. does not have units with dishwashers.

