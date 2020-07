Amenities

This beautiful 3 story, 3 bed & 3.5 bath townhome is in a gated community in the heart of EADO! This townhome is in the perfect location as it is blocks away from Toyota Center, Convention Center, Downtown Restaurants and Bars, Flea Markets and more! Easy access to the metro rail as well. The home offers upgraded kitchen cabinets, lots of natural light and wood floors throughout all of the living spaces and master bedroom. Reach out right away to schedule your tour!