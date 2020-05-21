All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

2611 Riverside Drive

2611 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Riverside Drive, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool table
garage
This is a great townhouse to rent! The house has spacious bedrooms with attaching full baths,and walk-in closets. The unit has modern kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer. The common areas for the home are furnished. A bonus room with a pool table, a sitting area for video games and movie watching, along with a gym in the attic make up the fourth floor. The fourth floor also includes a terrace (in addition to the terrace on the second floor) that has a grand view of Downtown!The house has its own attached two car garage, along with an additional parking space on the side of the house and is within a gated community. The facility is just minutes away from the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Texas Southern University, and Downtown Houston. Feel free to contact us if you are interested. Look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Riverside Drive have any available units?
2611 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 2611 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2611 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2611 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 2611 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 2611 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2611 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

