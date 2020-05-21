2611 Riverside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool table

This is a great townhouse to rent! The house has spacious bedrooms with attaching full baths,and walk-in closets. The unit has modern kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer. The common areas for the home are furnished. A bonus room with a pool table, a sitting area for video games and movie watching, along with a gym in the attic make up the fourth floor. The fourth floor also includes a terrace (in addition to the terrace on the second floor) that has a grand view of Downtown!The house has its own attached two car garage, along with an additional parking space on the side of the house and is within a gated community. The facility is just minutes away from the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Texas Southern University, and Downtown Houston. Feel free to contact us if you are interested. Look forward to hearing from you!