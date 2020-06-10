2609 W Dallas St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3db985206f ---- Fabulous 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths townhouse offers a spectacular location just minutes from Montrose and River Oaks, the Med Center, museums, Houston\'s finest dining, shopping, exhilarating nightlife, City parks, walk/bike trails and rec facilities. Home features open living with gracious natural light, hardwood floors, fresh paint and beautiful fireplace! Kitchen has granite countertops, large pantry and loads of cabinet and counter space. The spacious master bedroom features a master bath with dual sinks, whirlpool tub and large walk-in closet. Gated front yard! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222