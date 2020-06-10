All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 20 2019 at 1:38 PM

2609 W Dallas St.

2609 West Dallas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2609 West Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3db985206f ---- Fabulous 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths townhouse offers a spectacular location just minutes from Montrose and River Oaks, the Med Center, museums, Houston\'s finest dining, shopping, exhilarating nightlife, City parks, walk/bike trails and rec facilities. Home features open living with gracious natural light, hardwood floors, fresh paint and beautiful fireplace! Kitchen has granite countertops, large pantry and loads of cabinet and counter space. The spacious master bedroom features a master bath with dual sinks, whirlpool tub and large walk-in closet. Gated front yard! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 W Dallas St. have any available units?
2609 W Dallas St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 W Dallas St. have?
Some of 2609 W Dallas St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 W Dallas St. currently offering any rent specials?
2609 W Dallas St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 W Dallas St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 W Dallas St. is pet friendly.
Does 2609 W Dallas St. offer parking?
No, 2609 W Dallas St. does not offer parking.
Does 2609 W Dallas St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 W Dallas St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 W Dallas St. have a pool?
Yes, 2609 W Dallas St. has a pool.
Does 2609 W Dallas St. have accessible units?
No, 2609 W Dallas St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 W Dallas St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 W Dallas St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
