Amenities

dishwasher all utils included parking courtyard internet access oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access

Wonderful med center condo in a quiet, gated complex. This is the only unit in entire complex with its own private, street entrance. Super convenient for guests!! Beautiful interior with gorgeous courtyard just steps away from your door. Close to shopping and great restaurants. Unit comes with one assigned parking spot and all utilities paid except phone and internet. What a deal!