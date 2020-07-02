All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 26 Lenox St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
26 Lenox St
Last updated October 3 2019 at 9:55 AM

26 Lenox St

26 Lenox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26 Lenox Street, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lenox - Property Id: 141613

This completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has all the comforts of a modern home: huge walk-in closet, butler's pantry with sitting area at windows, stainless steel appliances refrigerator included), granite counter tops, ceramic and wood floors but maintains the character of the time - glass door knobs, built in bookcase, electric fireplace, beautiful large windows. Shed in back for storage or extra stuff. This is a perfect place to call home for anyone who works near or in the downtown Houston area. This house is 2 blocks from the metro-rail now and in a fun growing area. Now is the time to get this kind of rent.
Pets allowed - Fee for dogs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141613p
Property Id 141613

(RLNE5186057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Lenox St have any available units?
26 Lenox St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Lenox St have?
Some of 26 Lenox St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Lenox St currently offering any rent specials?
26 Lenox St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Lenox St pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Lenox St is pet friendly.
Does 26 Lenox St offer parking?
No, 26 Lenox St does not offer parking.
Does 26 Lenox St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Lenox St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Lenox St have a pool?
No, 26 Lenox St does not have a pool.
Does 26 Lenox St have accessible units?
No, 26 Lenox St does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Lenox St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Lenox St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St
Houston, TX 77077
425 Emerson
425 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
Cheval Apartments
7105 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
The Columns at Westchase
3354 Rogerdale Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Abbey at Jones Road
10802 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Lake Houston Pines
5830 S Lake Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77049
City Terrace Apartments
1015 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston