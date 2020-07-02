26 Lenox St

Amenities
This completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has all the comforts of a modern home: huge walk-in closet, butler's pantry with sitting area at windows, stainless steel appliances refrigerator included), granite counter tops, ceramic and wood floors but maintains the character of the time - glass door knobs, built in bookcase, electric fireplace, beautiful large windows. Shed in back for storage or extra stuff. This is a perfect place to call home for anyone who works near or in the downtown Houston area. This house is 2 blocks from the metro-rail now and in a fun growing area. Now is the time to get this kind of rent.
Pets allowed - Fee for dogs.
