Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher carport pool air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Gated community of 39 units, conveniently located minutes from the Galleria and all that it offers. ALL UTILITIES BILLS INCLUDED, including your A/C and water bills! FRESH PAINT , NEW A/C in 2018. 2 car assigned carport with gated access. Swimming pool to relax. Quiet neighborhood with professionally maintained landscape. Laundry room on site. Easy access to all major highways and fine dining. Great for those seeking a nice quiet community. Zoned to Briargrove elementary!