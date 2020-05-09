All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2555 S Braeswood Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2555 S Braeswood Blvd
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:02 AM

2555 S Braeswood Blvd

2555 South Braeswood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Braeswood Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2555 South Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
trash valet
It was a glorious victory. After some fantastic competition, a little sabotage, and a new love interest here or there, you've become champion of the Monaco Grand Prix. Yes, you're a speed racer. Never mind that you're not actually a professional racer. You initially showed up to Monaco on vacation, and decided to sneakily enter the race upon realizing you could take those chumps down. No problem. You weren't always this bold, but ever since you moved into that dazzling Houston apartment complex, you've been soaking in metaphorical bathtubs of confidence. So much confidence, you're now a world champion race car driver.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes

Faux wood flooring

Ceiling fans in all rooms

Black on Black appliance collection

Slab granite countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms

Designer wood cabinetry

Over-sized soaking tubs and Separate stand up showers

Private balconies

Built in computer desk

Crown Molding

Brushed nickel hardware

Full size washer and dryer in each home

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resort style lounge pool with tanning shelf

Secondary fitness lap pool

Poolside grilling area

State of the art fitness center with Cardio Theater

Recreational gaming and billiards room

Demonstration kitchen and wine tasting room

Resident coffee bar

Resident business center with, fax, scan and copy services

Gated community with controlled access

Easy access to Houston's downtown, midtown, galleria and medical center areas

Adjacent to Reliant Stadium

Pet friendly

Spacious storage rooms and reserved parking available

Valet Trash Service

Wired for Alarms

Updater-Moving App

_______________________________________

Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment?

We're Taco Street Locating. We're an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we're far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we're then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we're free to work with too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 S Braeswood Blvd have any available units?
2555 S Braeswood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 S Braeswood Blvd have?
Some of 2555 S Braeswood Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 S Braeswood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2555 S Braeswood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 S Braeswood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2555 S Braeswood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2555 S Braeswood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2555 S Braeswood Blvd offers parking.
Does 2555 S Braeswood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2555 S Braeswood Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 S Braeswood Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2555 S Braeswood Blvd has a pool.
Does 2555 S Braeswood Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 2555 S Braeswood Blvd has accessible units.
Does 2555 S Braeswood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2555 S Braeswood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075
Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Left Banks River Oaks
5353 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Tuscany Park Apartments
1901 Augusta Drive
Houston, TX 77057
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston