2555 S Braeswood Blvd

Apartment Amenities
Spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes
Faux wood flooring
Ceiling fans in all rooms
Black on Black appliance collection
Slab granite countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms
Designer wood cabinetry
Over-sized soaking tubs and Separate stand up showers
Private balconies
Built in computer desk
Crown Molding
Brushed nickel hardware
Full size washer and dryer in each home
Community Amenities
Resort style lounge pool with tanning shelf
Secondary fitness lap pool
Poolside grilling area
State of the art fitness center with Cardio Theater
Recreational gaming and billiards room
Demonstration kitchen and wine tasting room
Resident coffee bar
Resident business center with, fax, scan and copy services
Gated community with controlled access
Easy access to Houston's downtown, midtown, galleria and medical center areas
Adjacent to Reliant Stadium
Pet friendly
Spacious storage rooms and reserved parking available
Valet Trash Service
Wired for Alarms
Updater-Moving App
