Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill internet access media room trash valet

It was a glorious victory. After some fantastic competition, a little sabotage, and a new love interest here or there, you've become champion of the Monaco Grand Prix. Yes, you're a speed racer. Never mind that you're not actually a professional racer. You initially showed up to Monaco on vacation, and decided to sneakily enter the race upon realizing you could take those chumps down. No problem. You weren't always this bold, but ever since you moved into that dazzling Houston apartment complex, you've been soaking in metaphorical bathtubs of confidence. So much confidence, you're now a world champion race car driver.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes



Faux wood flooring



Ceiling fans in all rooms



Black on Black appliance collection



Slab granite countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms



Designer wood cabinetry



Over-sized soaking tubs and Separate stand up showers



Private balconies



Built in computer desk



Crown Molding



Brushed nickel hardware



Full size washer and dryer in each home



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Resort style lounge pool with tanning shelf



Secondary fitness lap pool



Poolside grilling area



State of the art fitness center with Cardio Theater



Recreational gaming and billiards room



Demonstration kitchen and wine tasting room



Resident coffee bar



Resident business center with, fax, scan and copy services



Gated community with controlled access



Easy access to Houston's downtown, midtown, galleria and medical center areas



Adjacent to Reliant Stadium



Pet friendly



Spacious storage rooms and reserved parking available



Valet Trash Service



Wired for Alarms



Updater-Moving App



_______________________________________



Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment?



We're Taco Street Locating. We're an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we're far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we're then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we're free to work with too.