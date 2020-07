Amenities

dishwasher parking courtyard microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Rule #1 in real estate: Location, location, location! This condo is on the second floor of a small gated complex in the heart of Montrose. It provides great access to local restaurants and shopping with easy accessibility to Downtown Houston, the Museum District, Med Center and the Galleria. Water & trash service included in the monthly rent! The community also features gated parking with a community courtyard. There are also cameras throughout the community.