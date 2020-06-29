2511 Elgin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Excellent LOCATION close to Downtown, the Museum District, walking distance from Emancipation park, close to Minute Maid Park; Toyota Center, Discovery Green, shops, theaters and restaurants. Contemporary luxurious 3 story,3 spacious bedrooms,3.5 baths.Master on Third floor & terrace with stunning view over downtown Houston. Reading & galleria area on 2nd floor-connected with a cover terrace, 2 tandem car garage. Home features:Exterior smooth stucco combined with stone & cement board. Engineered hardwood on second & third floor & tile wood pattern on 1st level. Gourmet kitchen with island,granite counter top,designed back splash, stainless appliances, big backyard, NO HOA.