All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2511 Elgin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2511 Elgin Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:50 PM

2511 Elgin Street

2511 Elgin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2511 Elgin Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Excellent LOCATION close to Downtown, the Museum District, walking distance from Emancipation park, close to Minute Maid Park; Toyota Center, Discovery Green, shops, theaters and restaurants. Contemporary luxurious 3 story,3 spacious bedrooms,3.5 baths.Master on Third floor & terrace with stunning view over downtown Houston. Reading & galleria area on 2nd floor-connected with a cover terrace, 2 tandem car garage. Home features:Exterior smooth stucco combined with stone & cement board. Engineered hardwood on second & third floor & tile wood pattern on 1st level. Gourmet kitchen with island,granite counter top,designed back splash, stainless appliances, big backyard, NO HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Elgin Street have any available units?
2511 Elgin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Elgin Street have?
Some of 2511 Elgin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Elgin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Elgin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Elgin Street pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Elgin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2511 Elgin Street offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Elgin Street offers parking.
Does 2511 Elgin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Elgin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Elgin Street have a pool?
No, 2511 Elgin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Elgin Street have accessible units?
No, 2511 Elgin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Elgin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Elgin Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St
Houston, TX 77006
Tuscany Gate Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
AMLI Uptown
2525 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr
Houston, TX 77065
The Preserve at Cypress Creek
1007 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Southern Oaks
6353 Skyline Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77092

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston