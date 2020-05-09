2429 Potomac Drive

Amenities

Exquisite & Elegant Mediterranean 3 story Front Patio Home with yard.This home is perfect for entertaining: First Floor features a spacious dining and living room, pretty foyer with spiral staircase & iron balustrade .Gourmet Island Kitchen with Carrara marble, granite and Viking appliances. Beamed den off kitchen with fireplace and views of front yard. Second floor a fabulous master suite with his and her bath and closet, plus a small kitchenette. Plus 2 bedrooms with en-suite bath and charming balcony.The Third floor features a Game Room with full bath. Covered patio & sprinkler system. Builder: Rohe & Wright. Minutes to the many shopping, dinning and entertainment venues of Galleria. Don't miss this beauty!