Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:50 PM

2429 Potomac Drive

Location

2429 Potomac Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Exquisite & Elegant Mediterranean 3 story Front Patio Home with yard.This home is perfect for entertaining: First Floor features a spacious dining and living room, pretty foyer with spiral staircase & iron balustrade .Gourmet Island Kitchen with Carrara marble, granite and Viking appliances. Beamed den off kitchen with fireplace and views of front yard. Second floor a fabulous master suite with his and her bath and closet, plus a small kitchenette. Plus 2 bedrooms with en-suite bath and charming balcony.The Third floor features a Game Room with full bath. Covered patio & sprinkler system. Builder: Rohe & Wright. Minutes to the many shopping, dinning and entertainment venues of Galleria. Don't miss this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 Potomac Drive have any available units?
2429 Potomac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 Potomac Drive have?
Some of 2429 Potomac Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Potomac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Potomac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Potomac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2429 Potomac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2429 Potomac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2429 Potomac Drive offers parking.
Does 2429 Potomac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2429 Potomac Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Potomac Drive have a pool?
No, 2429 Potomac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2429 Potomac Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2429 Potomac Drive has accessible units.
Does 2429 Potomac Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2429 Potomac Drive has units with dishwashers.

