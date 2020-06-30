All apartments in Houston
2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:17 AM

2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G

2424 Navigation Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2424 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location! Seconds from all 3 major highways I-10, 59/69, Hardy Toll road and 45.
20 mins from Hobby airport, 28 minutes from George Bush International Airport in Humble due to proximity to freeways.

Gated, intimate community in the heart of EaDo! Right on Navigation blvd, the host of Sunday Farmers Market, street festivals, delicious Mexican food options, including the Original Ninfas on Navigation-considered the best Mexican in Houston!

UNFURNISHED

Master bedroom, on 2nd floor, is large and has an attached travertine glass shower and double sinks with a closed off toilet room. Two small walk-in closets. Large linen closet in bathroom area. Another shelved closet in hallway near the large capacity washer and dryer.

2nd bedroom, on 2nd floor, is 10 x 11 and has private attached full bathroom with a tub shower for relaxing baths. Great water pressure! Black-out curtains included.

Open concept living room, kitchen with half bath, large pantry, garbage disposal and fireplace. Modern TV entertainment/storage unit included.
2 car garage plus storage shelving

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G have any available units?
2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G have?
Some of 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G is pet friendly.
Does 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G offers parking.
Does 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G have a pool?
No, 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G have accessible units?
No, 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G has units with dishwashers.

