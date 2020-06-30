2424 Navigation Blvd Unit G

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, Location, Location! Seconds from all 3 major highways I-10, 59/69, Hardy Toll road and 45.

20 mins from Hobby airport, 28 minutes from George Bush International Airport in Humble due to proximity to freeways.



Gated, intimate community in the heart of EaDo! Right on Navigation blvd, the host of Sunday Farmers Market, street festivals, delicious Mexican food options, including the Original Ninfas on Navigation-considered the best Mexican in Houston!



UNFURNISHED



Master bedroom, on 2nd floor, is large and has an attached travertine glass shower and double sinks with a closed off toilet room. Two small walk-in closets. Large linen closet in bathroom area. Another shelved closet in hallway near the large capacity washer and dryer.



2nd bedroom, on 2nd floor, is 10 x 11 and has private attached full bathroom with a tub shower for relaxing baths. Great water pressure! Black-out curtains included.



Open concept living room, kitchen with half bath, large pantry, garbage disposal and fireplace. Modern TV entertainment/storage unit included.

2 car garage plus storage shelving