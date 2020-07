Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Small 32 unit complex located in South Central Houston. Close to 288 near TSU.

Also minutes away from museum district and Herman park.



We always recommend to do a driveby of the location. If interested go to www.fatproperty.com/apply There is no onsite office so feel free to contact us at 832-640-4444 or visit our main office at 3800 Garrott 77006



FP3800