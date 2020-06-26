All apartments in Houston
2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane
2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane

Location

2415 Camden Creek Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
3D Video take a look! READY TO MOVE IN, NEW CONSTRUCTION, NEVER LIVED IN!! MANY UPGRADES BY LANDLORD. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator plus blinds will be added to the home. Gorgeous Mediterranean custom built home with a contemporary crisp fresh feel, stucco front elevation with double wide driveway, located at a cul de sac street. Fabulous open floor plan concept, for today's lifestyle. Simplicity of beauty brings luxury to every area of the home. Features 5 bedrooms, Master down, Study, Living, Den/Piano area, Dining, Breakfast, Kitchen and a grand veranda overlooking side yard. Upstairs offers huge game room, media room and 4 bedrooms with two baths, plus a great covered balcony. This is a great opportunity, TO LIVE IN THE HEART OF THE ENERGY CORRIDOR ON A BRAND NEW HOME... come and see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane have any available units?
2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane have?
Some of 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane offers parking.
Does 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane have a pool?
No, 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane has accessible units.
Does 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane has units with dishwashers.

