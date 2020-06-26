2415 CAMDEN CREEK Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room new construction

3D Video take a look! READY TO MOVE IN, NEW CONSTRUCTION, NEVER LIVED IN!! MANY UPGRADES BY LANDLORD. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator plus blinds will be added to the home. Gorgeous Mediterranean custom built home with a contemporary crisp fresh feel, stucco front elevation with double wide driveway, located at a cul de sac street. Fabulous open floor plan concept, for today's lifestyle. Simplicity of beauty brings luxury to every area of the home. Features 5 bedrooms, Master down, Study, Living, Den/Piano area, Dining, Breakfast, Kitchen and a grand veranda overlooking side yard. Upstairs offers huge game room, media room and 4 bedrooms with two baths, plus a great covered balcony. This is a great opportunity, TO LIVE IN THE HEART OF THE ENERGY CORRIDOR ON A BRAND NEW HOME... come and see!