Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:25 PM

2409 Bering Drive

2409 Bering Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Bering Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2 Story Townhouse Condo in the Galleria Area Recent Updates . This beautiful Home Features Two (2) Spacious rooms one Master Bedroom and 2nd room A Private Balcony off one of the Master Bedroom. Downstairs Living/Dining Combo with a 2 Story Ceiling and a Wet Bar Light and Bright. All Appliances included, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Open floor plan perfect for Entertaining. Chic Half Bath Downstairs . New Flooring through out the house, Fresh Paint, Attached 2 Car Garage and In House Laundry Room for Convenient Living. HOA - Covers Grounds, Pool, Exterior Building, Insurance, Water & Sewer. Schedule your Private Tour for your home Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Bering Drive have any available units?
2409 Bering Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Bering Drive have?
Some of 2409 Bering Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Bering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Bering Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Bering Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Bering Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2409 Bering Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Bering Drive offers parking.
Does 2409 Bering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 Bering Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Bering Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2409 Bering Drive has a pool.
Does 2409 Bering Drive have accessible units?
No, 2409 Bering Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Bering Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Bering Drive has units with dishwashers.

