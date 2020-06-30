2409 Bering Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Story Townhouse Condo in the Galleria Area Recent Updates . This beautiful Home Features Two (2) Spacious rooms one Master Bedroom and 2nd room A Private Balcony off one of the Master Bedroom. Downstairs Living/Dining Combo with a 2 Story Ceiling and a Wet Bar Light and Bright. All Appliances included, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Open floor plan perfect for Entertaining. Chic Half Bath Downstairs . New Flooring through out the house, Fresh Paint, Attached 2 Car Garage and In House Laundry Room for Convenient Living. HOA - Covers Grounds, Pool, Exterior Building, Insurance, Water & Sewer. Schedule your Private Tour for your home Today!