23903 Villa Lisa Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Picky tenant? Worry no more! This energy certificated house is located in a community youve always dreamed of. Granite counter tops in kitchen, open floor plan with large breakfast area. Refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer are included, too! Study off entry, Beautiful 20 x 20 tile in all common areas. Want to spend quality time with your loved ones? The property is in a community with resort- style amenities like pools, soccer field, walking and hiking trails,volleyball courts, two catch and release fishing ponds and a dog park! Excellent schools, shops and local groceries? Everything you need is just right here! Property will be available to move-in on August 5, 2019. For tenants, please verify school information.