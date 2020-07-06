All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2330 Shakespeare Street

Location

2330 Shakespeare Street, Houston, TX 77005
University Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home conveniently located within walking distance to Rice Village and all its amenities, the medical centre and the museum district. Home has solar panels and a new roof (2015) double pane windows and lcynene spray foam attic insulation to maximize energy efficiency. Hardwood floors throughout. Formal living and dining rooms. Breakfast nook and an extra sun room that could be a fourth bedroom. Three bedrooms up. Home repainted and is now a neutral beige. Room above garage for storage only. Home move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Shakespeare Street have any available units?
2330 Shakespeare Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 Shakespeare Street have?
Some of 2330 Shakespeare Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Shakespeare Street currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Shakespeare Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Shakespeare Street pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Shakespeare Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2330 Shakespeare Street offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Shakespeare Street offers parking.
Does 2330 Shakespeare Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Shakespeare Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Shakespeare Street have a pool?
No, 2330 Shakespeare Street does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Shakespeare Street have accessible units?
No, 2330 Shakespeare Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Shakespeare Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 Shakespeare Street has units with dishwashers.

