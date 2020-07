Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Quarantine in comfort! Spacious and airy with a pool facing balcony! This stunning condo is located in the heart of East Downtown and walkable to everything fun. This unit is a spacious and airy loft, upgraded with stainless steel appliances, Washer/dryer, pantry, big closets, concrete floors, bedrooms on opposite ends, and a BIG covered private patio. Priced to rent quickly. MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL IN PERSON SHOWINGS :) Please have completed application ready when you arrive.