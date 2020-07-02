2317 Potomac Drive

Amenities

Immaculate patio home in a private gated community within Westhaven Estates. This stunning home offers gleaming wood floors, high ceilings with crown molding, bright open floorplan with lovely windows and beautiful patios. The family room offers hardwood floors, gas log fireplace and French doors leading out to the private patio. Chefs delight kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets & stainless appliances. The oversized master suite features a gas log fireplace plus a spa like bathroom! Schedule your showing today!!!