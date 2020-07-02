All apartments in Houston
2317 Potomac Drive

2317 Potomac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Potomac Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Immaculate patio home in a private gated community within Westhaven Estates. This stunning home offers gleaming wood floors, high ceilings with crown molding, bright open floorplan with lovely windows and beautiful patios. The family room offers hardwood floors, gas log fireplace and French doors leading out to the private patio. Chefs delight kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets & stainless appliances. The oversized master suite features a gas log fireplace plus a spa like bathroom! Schedule your showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Potomac Drive have any available units?
2317 Potomac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 Potomac Drive have?
Some of 2317 Potomac Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Potomac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Potomac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Potomac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2317 Potomac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2317 Potomac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Potomac Drive offers parking.
Does 2317 Potomac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Potomac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Potomac Drive have a pool?
No, 2317 Potomac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Potomac Drive have accessible units?
No, 2317 Potomac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Potomac Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 Potomac Drive has units with dishwashers.

