Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just listed! nicely updated 3 bedroom home in Oak Forest. pretty hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen, updated bath. ceiling fans through out. freshly painted. backyard patio & fenced yard. One car garage. Oak Forest is an area that is conveniently located near Downtown or the Galleria. Easy access to 610 or 290. Nearby area pool and jogging/biking trail. good credit and rental history preferred. pets on a case by case basis with non refundable pet deposit.