229 W Tri Oaks 0229
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

229 W Tri Oaks 0229

229 West Tri Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

229 West Tri Oaks Lane, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
All utilities are included!!! Awesome two bedroom, single story condo with dining/living room combo that leads directly into kitchen. Kitchen boasts brand New appliances and double sinks. Granite countertops throughout. Tile in common areas with Wood laminate in master bedroom and carpet in secondary bedroom. Assigned parking under detached carport. Backdoor opens into a nice courtyard with access to Recreation area and neighborhood pool. Unit is located close to Energy Corridor,Memorial,Town&Country. A must see!! Very nice floor plan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 have any available units?
229 W Tri Oaks 0229 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 have?
Some of 229 W Tri Oaks 0229's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 currently offering any rent specials?
229 W Tri Oaks 0229 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 pet-friendly?
No, 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 offer parking?
Yes, 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 offers parking.
Does 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 have a pool?
Yes, 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 has a pool.
Does 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 have accessible units?
No, 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 does not have accessible units.
Does 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 W Tri Oaks 0229 has units with dishwashers.

