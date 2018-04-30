229 W Tri Oaks 0229

Amenities

All utilities are included!!! Awesome two bedroom, single story condo with dining/living room combo that leads directly into kitchen. Kitchen boasts brand New appliances and double sinks. Granite countertops throughout. Tile in common areas with Wood laminate in master bedroom and carpet in secondary bedroom. Assigned parking under detached carport. Backdoor opens into a nice courtyard with access to Recreation area and neighborhood pool. Unit is located close to Energy Corridor,Memorial,Town&Country. A must see!! Very nice floor plan