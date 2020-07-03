All apartments in Houston
Find more places like
227 Plaza del Sol Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
227 Plaza del Sol Park
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:29 PM

227 Plaza del Sol Park

227 Plaza Del Sol Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

227 Plaza Del Sol Park, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f2cc1a006e ---- Fantastic two stories, two bedrooms two baths with one car garage home! Near Downtown, with easy access to freeways. Open floor plan with wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and game room upstairs. The master bath with vanity features double sinks and two closets. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Small fenced back yard and the fridge is included! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Greenhouse
2040 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
Everly
2827 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068
The Oaks of Timbergrove
1700 Seaspray Ct
Houston, TX 77008
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
The Boulevard Apartments
2440 North Blvd
Houston, TX 77098
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 227 Plaza del Sol Park have any available units?
227 Plaza del Sol Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Plaza del Sol Park have?
Some of 227 Plaza del Sol Park's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Plaza del Sol Park currently offering any rent specials?
227 Plaza del Sol Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Plaza del Sol Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Plaza del Sol Park is pet friendly.
Does 227 Plaza del Sol Park offer parking?
Yes, 227 Plaza del Sol Park offers parking.
Does 227 Plaza del Sol Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Plaza del Sol Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Plaza del Sol Park have a pool?
No, 227 Plaza del Sol Park does not have a pool.
Does 227 Plaza del Sol Park have accessible units?
No, 227 Plaza del Sol Park does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Plaza del Sol Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Plaza del Sol Park does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar MeadowClear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown MontroseMemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston