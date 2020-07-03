227 Plaza del Sol Park.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f2cc1a006e ---- Fantastic two stories, two bedrooms two baths with one car garage home! Near Downtown, with easy access to freeways. Open floor plan with wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and game room upstairs. The master bath with vanity features double sinks and two closets. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Small fenced back yard and the fridge is included! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA