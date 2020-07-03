All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019

2243 Seven Oaks Drive

2243 Seven Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2243 Seven Oaks Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You Won't Want To Miss This Fabulous Home That DID NOT FLOOD!!! Welcome To This Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Detached Garage Nicely Updated Home With New Lifetime Aluminum Shingle Roof, New Pella Double Paned Windows That Will Keep Your Electric Bills Low. Freshly Painted Inside And Out. Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Tile Floors, New Cooktop and SS Refrigerator. Gas Log Fireplace In the Family Room. The Master Bedroom Is Downstairs And Has An Updated Ensuite With Walk In Shower And A Relaxing Whirlpool Tub. You Will Love The Sliding Barn Door For The Shower. New Hardwood Floors Enhance The Downstairs. New Plush Neutral Colored Carpet Upstairs With Three Bedrooms One Room Features An Office/Toy Room. Ceiling Fans In All Rooms. Great Landlord. Easy Access to Hwy 59/99 And Park And Ride. Don't Miss This One.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 Seven Oaks Drive have any available units?
2243 Seven Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2243 Seven Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2243 Seven Oaks Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2243 Seven Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2243 Seven Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 Seven Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2243 Seven Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2243 Seven Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2243 Seven Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2243 Seven Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2243 Seven Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 Seven Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2243 Seven Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 2243 Seven Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2243 Seven Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 Seven Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2243 Seven Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

