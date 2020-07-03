2243 Seven Oaks Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

You Won't Want To Miss This Fabulous Home That DID NOT FLOOD!!! Welcome To This Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Detached Garage Nicely Updated Home With New Lifetime Aluminum Shingle Roof, New Pella Double Paned Windows That Will Keep Your Electric Bills Low. Freshly Painted Inside And Out. Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Tile Floors, New Cooktop and SS Refrigerator. Gas Log Fireplace In the Family Room. The Master Bedroom Is Downstairs And Has An Updated Ensuite With Walk In Shower And A Relaxing Whirlpool Tub. You Will Love The Sliding Barn Door For The Shower. New Hardwood Floors Enhance The Downstairs. New Plush Neutral Colored Carpet Upstairs With Three Bedrooms One Room Features An Office/Toy Room. Ceiling Fans In All Rooms. Great Landlord. Easy Access to Hwy 59/99 And Park And Ride. Don't Miss This One.