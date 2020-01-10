All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2238 South Piney Point Road

2238 S Piney Point Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2238 S Piney Point Rd, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
**ALL BILLS PAID** Absolutely stunning, recently updated, upstairs 1bed 1bath corner unit home with serene view from your balcony. This home features wood floors, open floor plan, stackable washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint throughout, granite counters, large balcony overlooking the property grounds. Spacious bedroom has new carpet and large walk-in closet with stackable W/D. Prime location in forested Piney Point area just off of Memorial Drive and Westheimer and minutes away from the Galleria, City Centre, Memorial City and Energy Corridor. This secluded community features a natural ravine which you can appreciate on the way to your front door. Pool and clubhouse are just a few steps away with plenty of guest parking to enjoy the pool area with friends and family. This unit also offers one assigned parking and a storage unit. **Electricity, water, trash and basic cable included** It is a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 South Piney Point Road have any available units?
2238 South Piney Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 South Piney Point Road have?
Some of 2238 South Piney Point Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 South Piney Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
2238 South Piney Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 South Piney Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 2238 South Piney Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2238 South Piney Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 2238 South Piney Point Road offers parking.
Does 2238 South Piney Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2238 South Piney Point Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 South Piney Point Road have a pool?
Yes, 2238 South Piney Point Road has a pool.
Does 2238 South Piney Point Road have accessible units?
No, 2238 South Piney Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 South Piney Point Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2238 South Piney Point Road does not have units with dishwashers.

