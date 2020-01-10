2238 South Piney Point Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking

**ALL BILLS PAID** Absolutely stunning, recently updated, upstairs 1bed 1bath corner unit home with serene view from your balcony. This home features wood floors, open floor plan, stackable washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint throughout, granite counters, large balcony overlooking the property grounds. Spacious bedroom has new carpet and large walk-in closet with stackable W/D. Prime location in forested Piney Point area just off of Memorial Drive and Westheimer and minutes away from the Galleria, City Centre, Memorial City and Energy Corridor. This secluded community features a natural ravine which you can appreciate on the way to your front door. Pool and clubhouse are just a few steps away with plenty of guest parking to enjoy the pool area with friends and family. This unit also offers one assigned parking and a storage unit. **Electricity, water, trash and basic cable included** It is a must see!!!