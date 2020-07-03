All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

2231 Tangle Lake Drive

2231 Tangle Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2231 Tangle Lake Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Charming home in the heart of Kingwood that exudes warmth and character! From the master bedroom that is conveniently located downstairs, a formal dining room, wood floors, brick accent wall, beamed ceiling, wrought iron spindles, a gas/log fireplace to contemporary tile throughout, it is sure to make you feel right at home! The kitchen features granite counter tops, wood cabinets, double ovens, an electric stovetop, a dishwasher and a refrigerator! The spacious game room, wet bar, and covered patio with an oversized deck make this home perfect for entertaining inside or outside! Washer and dryer are also included! No flooding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Tangle Lake Drive have any available units?
2231 Tangle Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Tangle Lake Drive have?
Some of 2231 Tangle Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Tangle Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Tangle Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Tangle Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2231 Tangle Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2231 Tangle Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2231 Tangle Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 2231 Tangle Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2231 Tangle Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Tangle Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 2231 Tangle Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Tangle Lake Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2231 Tangle Lake Drive has accessible units.
Does 2231 Tangle Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 Tangle Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

