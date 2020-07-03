2231 Tangle Lake Drive

Amenities
Charming home in the heart of Kingwood that exudes warmth and character! From the master bedroom that is conveniently located downstairs, a formal dining room, wood floors, brick accent wall, beamed ceiling, wrought iron spindles, a gas/log fireplace to contemporary tile throughout, it is sure to make you feel right at home! The kitchen features granite counter tops, wood cabinets, double ovens, an electric stovetop, a dishwasher and a refrigerator! The spacious game room, wet bar, and covered patio with an oversized deck make this home perfect for entertaining inside or outside! Washer and dryer are also included! No flooding.