222 Drennan St

This is a gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bath new construction home in Houston's quiet East End. Every detail has been carefully selected for quality and durability with eye-catching bamboo floors, granite counters, oversized cabinets and a luxurious bathroom with fully tiled, walk-in shower. The bedroom features high ceilings, bright windows and a large closet with laundry chute! The property is fully fenced with automatic driveway gate and 2-car garage. Washer and dryer connections located in the garage. Pets are case-by-case basis. Available date first week in May. Cynthia Smith 713-256-0268