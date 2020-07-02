All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:13 PM

222 Drennan St

222 Drennan Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 Drennan Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
garage
new construction
pet friendly
This is a gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bath new construction home in Houston's quiet East End. Every detail has been carefully selected for quality and durability with eye-catching bamboo floors, granite counters, oversized cabinets and a luxurious bathroom with fully tiled, walk-in shower. The bedroom features high ceilings, bright windows and a large closet with laundry chute! The property is fully fenced with automatic driveway gate and 2-car garage. Washer and dryer connections located in the garage. Pets are case-by-case basis. Available date first week in May. Cynthia Smith 713-256-0268

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Drennan St have any available units?
222 Drennan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Drennan St have?
Some of 222 Drennan St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Drennan St currently offering any rent specials?
222 Drennan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Drennan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Drennan St is pet friendly.
Does 222 Drennan St offer parking?
Yes, 222 Drennan St offers parking.
Does 222 Drennan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Drennan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Drennan St have a pool?
No, 222 Drennan St does not have a pool.
Does 222 Drennan St have accessible units?
No, 222 Drennan St does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Drennan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Drennan St does not have units with dishwashers.

