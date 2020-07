Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

- GORGEOUS CONDO WITH A VIEW! GREAT LOCATION! NEAR DOWNTOWN AND MUSEUM DISTRICT! THIS TWO BEDROOM UNIT IS A MUST SEE! HIGH CEILINGS WITH A GREAT OPEN SPACIOUS CONCEPT! UPGRADES THROUGHOUT THAT FEATURE GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, CEILING FANS AND SO MUCH MORE! DON'T WAIT! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY.



(RLNE5485570)