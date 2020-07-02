2204 Cohn South

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

This absolutely stunning 4 story new construction in the cottage Grove community features modern decor throughout. High ceilings, open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with state of the art stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops, fireplace and resest lights through entire home. Lots of windows/ natural light. Huge rooftop deck, with Downtown view, perfect for entertaining. Also added bonus (extra room/ balcony) on the top deck. It is minutes from tons of great resturants and shopping around the Washington and Downtown area. Make your appointment today to view this property!!