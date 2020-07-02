All apartments in Houston
2204 Cohn South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2204 Cohn South

2204 Cohn Street · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Cohn Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
This absolutely stunning 4 story new construction in the cottage Grove community features modern decor throughout. High ceilings, open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with state of the art stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops, fireplace and resest lights through entire home. Lots of windows/ natural light. Huge rooftop deck, with Downtown view, perfect for entertaining. Also added bonus (extra room/ balcony) on the top deck. It is minutes from tons of great resturants and shopping around the Washington and Downtown area. Make your appointment today to view this property!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

