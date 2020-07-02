All apartments in Houston
2202 Wentworth St Apt B

2202 Wentworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Wentworth Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Historical Duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the Riverside/Midtown Market. Hardwood floors throughout, centrally located only 5 minutes from Downtown Houston, Museum District, Medical Center, Texas Southern & University of Houston.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5659177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Wentworth St Apt B have any available units?
2202 Wentworth St Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2202 Wentworth St Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Wentworth St Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Wentworth St Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Wentworth St Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2202 Wentworth St Apt B offer parking?
No, 2202 Wentworth St Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 2202 Wentworth St Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Wentworth St Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Wentworth St Apt B have a pool?
No, 2202 Wentworth St Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Wentworth St Apt B have accessible units?
No, 2202 Wentworth St Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Wentworth St Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Wentworth St Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Wentworth St Apt B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2202 Wentworth St Apt B has units with air conditioning.

