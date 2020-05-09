Rent Calculator
2200 Willowick Rd
2200 Willowick Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2200 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77027
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern renovated condo w/ Washer & Dryer that we need leased ASAP!
Call me @281-764-4035 to tour this week. Tour by appointment ONLY.
Applicants must make 3X the rent amount. GOOD credit is a must. NO broken leases. NO evictions. NO criminal background history.
We look forward to showing you the home! We have other units in the neighborhood with similar finishes available ASAP. Would love to show you those too.
(RLNE4675482)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2200 Willowick Rd have any available units?
2200 Willowick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2200 Willowick Rd have?
Some of 2200 Willowick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2200 Willowick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Willowick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Willowick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Willowick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Willowick Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Willowick Rd offers parking.
Does 2200 Willowick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 Willowick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Willowick Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2200 Willowick Rd has a pool.
Does 2200 Willowick Rd have accessible units?
No, 2200 Willowick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Willowick Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Willowick Rd has units with dishwashers.
