All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 21518 Little Wolf Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
21518 Little Wolf Dr
Last updated August 15 2019 at 9:44 AM

21518 Little Wolf Dr

21518 Little Wolf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Lake Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21518 Little Wolf Drive, Houston, TX 77532
Lake Houston

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
21518 Little Wolf Dr Available 09/15/19 21518 Little Wolf - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1583
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath! Home offers an open concept. Kitchen with enough cabinet and counter space with beautiful floors and neutral colors. Spacious bedrooms and roomy bathrooms. Located near Lake Houston & a variety of parks & nature trails. Don't loose your chance to lease out this wonderful home! APPLY TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4233394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21518 Little Wolf Dr have any available units?
21518 Little Wolf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 21518 Little Wolf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21518 Little Wolf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21518 Little Wolf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 21518 Little Wolf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 21518 Little Wolf Dr offer parking?
No, 21518 Little Wolf Dr does not offer parking.
Does 21518 Little Wolf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21518 Little Wolf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21518 Little Wolf Dr have a pool?
No, 21518 Little Wolf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21518 Little Wolf Dr have accessible units?
No, 21518 Little Wolf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21518 Little Wolf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21518 Little Wolf Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 21518 Little Wolf Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21518 Little Wolf Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77040
San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy
Houston, TX 77070
Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr
Houston, TX 77058
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Briarwood
2520 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Memorial Towers
5400 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Greenway Court
3411 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
SkyHouse Houston
1625 Main St
Houston, TX 77002

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston