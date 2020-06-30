Amenities
21518 Little Wolf Dr Available 09/15/19 21518 Little Wolf - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***
Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1583
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath! Home offers an open concept. Kitchen with enough cabinet and counter space with beautiful floors and neutral colors. Spacious bedrooms and roomy bathrooms. Located near Lake Houston & a variety of parks & nature trails. Don't loose your chance to lease out this wonderful home! APPLY TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE4233394)